Mumbai Shocker: 7-Yr-Old Sexually Abused By Minor Working In Vasai School Canteen; Accused Held | Representative Image

Vasai: Amid the ongoing investigation of the horrific Badlapur school sexual abuse case, another disturbing incident has come to light where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a 16-year-old canteen boy in a private school in the Vasai area. The crime reportedly took place over a period of two weeks.

According to a Times of India report, the matter came to light on Thursday when the girl refused to go to the canteen. This raised suspicions in her class teacher's mind, further leading her to investigate the matter. Upon further questioning by the teacher taking the girl in confidence, the victim revealed that she was being troubled by a canteen 'uncle'.

The class teacher immediately informed the principal about the sexual abuse, who then contacted the parents. Despite their initial hesitation, a police complaint was filed by the school's principal. According to the report, the accused has been detained in a remand home and charged for outraging modesty under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Another Molestation Case Reported Recently

In another incident, a 25-year-old delivery man working for a well-known online food ordering and delivery platform was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl at her tenement in Kashimira.

Accused Had Fled The Spot After Spotting Girl's Father

According to the police the accused who has been identified as- Sharad Kanojiya (25) found the girl alone and sneaked into her house at around 12:30 pm on Thursday and molested the girl. The accused fled the spot after he apparently spotted the girl’s father approaching the tenement.

The matter was reported to the police on helpline number 112 only after the girl’s mother arrived home at around 11:14 pm. Police personnel from the Kashimira police station under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rajendra Kamble immediately reached the spot and after conducting investigations caught the accused who was found sleeping in his tenement (in the vicinity of the girl’s house) within a span of 30 minutes.

Case Registered In The Matter

Apart from slapping relevant sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, 2012, an offence under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 333 (house trespass with the intention of committing an offense) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered against the accused, said Kamble.

Meanwhile the accused was remanded to police custody after he was produced before the court on Thursday. While the girl has four siblings her father works as a painter and her mother is employed as a cook at an eatery.