 Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated In Agripada; Accused Arrested, Remanded To Police Custody Until Dec 13
In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who took advantage of her being alone. The crime took place between 11:30 p.m. on December 7, 2025, and 1:10 a.m. on December 8, 2025. Following a complaint filed by the 41-year-old sister of the victim, the accused has been arrested.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Agripada Police arrest man for allegedly raping woman after offering her alcohol | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 10: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who took advantage of her being alone. The crime took place between 11:30 p.m. on December 7, 2025, and 1:10 a.m. on December 8, 2025. Following a complaint filed by the 41-year-old sister of the victim, the accused has been arrested.

Accused Identified As Shubham Mishra

According to Agripada police, the accused, identified as Shubham Ramnaresh Mishra (29), allegedly offered alcohol to the victim and took her to the Agripada area, where he forced himself on her. Mishra reportedly wrapped himself and the victim in a bedsheet and sexually assaulted her.

FIR Registered Under BNS

An FIR has been registered against him under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 at Agripada Police Station. The police arrested the accused soon after the complaint was filed. Mishra was produced before the court, which has remanded him to police custody till December 13 for further investigation.

