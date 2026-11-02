Mumbai Shocker: 27 People, Including Newlywed Couple, Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Bhandup Wedding; All Stable | Video | Representative Image

Mumbai: At least 27 people, including a newlywed couple, fell ill after allegedly consuming food at a wedding function in Mumbai's Bhandup area, with all patients currently reported to be stable, a hospital official said.

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Medical Officer at MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital, Dr Kailash Marskole, said 27 patients had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

“27 patients have been admitted. Among them are 2 children, 11 women, and 9 men. They began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. They developed indigestion after eating food at an event. They arrived here at 11:40 pm. All 27 patients are currently in stable condition,” Dr Marskole said.

Meanwhile, a relative of the groom alleged that several guests began falling ill after returning home from the wedding and blamed the catering staff for the incident.

“It was my brother-in-law’s wedding. Later, when we returned home, suddenly, the women started falling ill, and eventually, 30 to 40 people began showing the same symptoms. It is clearly a case of food poisoning, and the entire fault lies with the catering staff; they served something problematic, which caused this,” he said.

The relative also appealed to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Mumbai Police to intervene and ensure justice for the affected families.

“We urge Tukaram Mundhe and the Mumbai Police to support us and ensure we get justice,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)