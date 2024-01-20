Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old SoBo Man Booked For Raping Woman He Met On Social Media | Representational Image

A 24-year-old resident of Walkeshwar has been booked for allegedly assaulting and raping a woman he met on social media. The matter surfaced on January 16, when the victim, a 21-year-old resident of Malad, approached the local police.

Victim's statement

In her statement, the victim alleged that she met the accused, Hiten Shah, via Instagram and they spoke to each other on the platform for over a month. They decided to meet in south Mumbai on January 13. They met at a pub for drinks. At midnight, they visited another pub, followed by some more eateries.

According to the police, the girl was in a semi-conscious state under the influence of strong liquor. In the early hours of January 14, Shah allegedly took her to his friend’s house at a high-rise tower at Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli. When the woman regained consciousness, she was bruised and realised she had been assaulted and raped.

Probe underway

She stated that she was mentally disturbed and couldn’t share the ordeal with her parents. However, after two days, she narrated the incident, following which they approached the Malad police, which transferred the case to Worli police, in whose jurisdiction the case falls.

The police said they went to Shah’s house but he wasn’t home and is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, a probe into the matter has been initiated.