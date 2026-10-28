Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Tuition Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl In Vikhroli Coaching Class |

Mumbai: A 21-year-old tuition teacher, Fahad Khan, has been arrested in Mumbai’s Vikhroli for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl. The case was registered after the girl’s parents approached the police, alleging that the incident took place on October 26, 2026, when she had gone for tuition.

Case Filed Into The Matter, Police Probe Underway

Vikhroli police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations, as reported by News18. Cops are also examining whether other students may have been affected, although no additional victims have been established so far.

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Chembur Hospital Nurse To 5 Years In Jail For Molesting ICU Patient

BJP Leader Presses For Action

The case has drawn the attention of a BJP leader from Mumbai, who was scheduled to visit Vikhroli Police Station at 11 am on Wednesday to meet police officials and seek details about the investigation.

He has alleged that other minor girls may also have been victims and is expected to raise the issue with the police. However, the allegation regarding other possible victims remains unverified, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Police are investigating the complaint filed by the girl’s parents and are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident as part of the probe.

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