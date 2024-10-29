Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Beats Live-In Girlfriend's Son To Death For Wetting His Pants; Arrested

Representative image

A 19-year-old man from Kurla has been arrested by the police for allegedly beating a 4-year-old boy to death after the child urinated in his pants. The accused is reported to be the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

The complainant, identified as Pujakumari Chandravanshi (24), a Kurla resident, had separated from her husband and moved in with her boyfriend, Riteshkumar Chandravanshi. According to Nehru Nagar police, on Saturday afternoon, Pujakumari left for work as usual while her two children played outside, and her boyfriend remained asleep inside. When she returned home around 3 pm, she found her son, Omkar, lying on the bed. As she attempted to wake him for lunch, he began to cry, telling her that his "father" (accused) had hit him for urinating in his pants.

According to police, the accused allegedly punched and kicked the boy on his chest, stomach, and legs, causing him to vomit and lose consciousness. Omkar later complained of stomach pain to his mother, who took him to a nearby hospital, where a doctor provided medicine that helped him feel better. When Pujakumari questioned Riteshkumar about hitting her child, he allegedly walked out of the house without responding, she said.

Later that night, Omkar experienced stomach pain again, which persisted through Sunday. A doctor recommended a sonography test, and upon reviewing the results, advised Pujakumari to take Omkar to a larger hospital due to suspected internal organ damage. He was initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where medical staff suggested an urgent transfer to Sion Hospital given the severity of his condition. While being treated in the ICU at Sion Hospital, Omkar was declared dead at 5:45 pm on Sunday due to organ failure, internal injuries, and bleeding.

The hospital notified the Nehru Nagar police, who registered a complaint and subsequently arrested the accused. Riteshkumar was presented in court on Monday morning and has been remanded to police custody for further investigation. According to the police, the accused worked as a caterer in a canteen.