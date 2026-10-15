Mumbai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Toddler Allegedly Thrown From 6th Floor By 10-Year-Old Girl In Goregaon | VIDEO | Representational Image.

Mumbai: A tragic incident has come to light in Mumbai's Goregaon, where an 18-month-old toddler allegedly died after being thrown from the sixth floor of a residential building by a 10-year-old girl.

Incident captured on CCTV

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 9 pm on Wednesday at the Shivshahi building. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and has sparked concern.

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The CCTV footage allegedly shows the minor girl picking up the toddler and throwing the child from the sixth floor before running towards the other end of the passage. Police officials took the girl and her mother into custody following the incident.

Previous disputes between families alleged

According to reports, the family had moved into the building on October 1. The toddler's family claimed that there had been previous disputes between the two families over a cat. However, the exact nature of the disagreement remains unclear.

Reports further suggest that the 10-year-old girl was experiencing mental health issues. The toddler's family has demanded strict action against the girl and her family.

The victim's family also alleged that the girl's family had switched off the CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Police examine CCTV footage

“The footage captures the toddler falling from the sixth floor. Moments later, the minor girl who allegedly threw the child is seen running away from the spot and subsequently riding a bicycle in the passage on the same floor,” a police official stated, according to NDTV.

Police register accidental death report

The Dindoshi Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case.

Furthermore, the toddler's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

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