 Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Sandhya Vipul Doshi Elected Chairperson Of BMC's Improvement Committee
The BMC’s Improvement Committee, responsible for urban development and planning, has been constituted. Sandhya Vipul Doshi (Sakre) of the Shinde Sena was unanimously elected Chairperson, being the sole nominee. Following the 2026 BMC elections, other key committees also got leaders elected unopposed, strengthening civic governance.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Mumbai: Another key statutory body of the BMC that oversees urban development and infrastructure planning — the Improvement Committee — has now been constituted, with Sandhya Vipul Doshi (Sakre) of the Shinde Sena unanimously elected as its Chairperson on Monday. The formal announcement was made by the Presiding Officer and Mayor, Ritu Tawde. 

Following the successful conclusion of the BMC Elections 2026, a Special General Body Meeting was convened on February 16, during which 26 corporators were nominated to the Improvement Committee. To elect the Chairperson of this key policy-making body, a special meeting was held on Monday.

'Deeply Insensitive & Hurtful': Outrage After Portraits Of Shivaji Maharaj & Rani Padmini Used As...
As Doshi was the sole candidate to file her nomination for the post, she was declared elected unopposed. Last week, senior BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde was elected unopposed as Chairman of the Standing Committee, while BJP corporator Rajshree Shirwadkar was elected as Chairperson of the Education Committee. 

