Mumbai: Shiv Sena’s fuel protests get a due(s) response from BJP

It is tit for tat for the estranged allies. Shiv Sena, on Friday, staged a statewide agitation against the rising fuel and cooking gas prices, blaming the central government for the same. The party organised its stir on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an agitation to demand relief in the electricity bills issued to customers for the lockdown period as promised by the state government.

Shiv Sena had held an agitation a month ago, but is prepared to take on BJP in the coming days. It has strongly condemned the central government’s handling of the farmers’ agitation. Legislators, corporators and office bearers in large numbers participated in today’s agitation and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government for passing the burden of higher prices on the working class and common man.

Shiv Sena leaders claimed that the petrol price will soon reach Rs 100 per litre, causing further hardship. However, they claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre was not providing any relief.

On the other hand, BJP staged agitation against the drive launched by the state-owned power distribution company MahaVitaran for the recovery of long pending arrears from electricity consumers. They also protested against the state government’s U-turn on providing relief in electricity bills during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.