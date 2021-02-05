Maharashtra government issues guidelines for self-financed private skill universities

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, issued guidelines for the establishment of Self-Financed Private Skill Universities in the state. These universities will be established under Skilled Maharashtra, Employed Maharashtra on the lines of Skill India.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the state cabinet had given its clearance on January 13 based on the report by a committee comprising the former vice chancellors of universities and the principals of reputed colleges that had recommended the establishment of skill universities, both in the public and private sector.

The notification with regard to the guidelines was issued today by the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Secretary Anshu Sinha. The objective of Self-Financed Private Skill Universities will be to train and develop students with skill sets. They will be trained in various sectors with job opportunities, including automobile, textile, aviation, aerospace, media and entertainment, films, capital goods, telecom, design, technology, management and entrepreneurship, banking, hospitality, logistics, retail, artificial intelligence and bio technology. The curriculum will be related to industry 4.0 that has job potential.

The universities will develop modern amenities and keep on making additions in the curriculum. It will also join hands with or for joint venture with domestic and foreign institutes and also with industry and industry associations.

Further, the universities will do research on the emerging labour market and incorporate training in the curriculum accordingly. They will conduct research jointly with foreign institutes to introduce new courses, which will develop necessary skills. The promoter of the self-financed skill university will file a proposal along with Rs 25 lakh with the state government. A seven-member committee headed by the department secretary will examine the proposal and the detailed project report and, thereafter, clear it.

The committee will accord its nod after examining the present financial status and property of the promoter and its ability to put in place necessary infrastructure. Further, the committee will assess the promoter’s background, its stature, experience and qualification in running the university. The promoter of the self-financed university will have to submit a deposit of Rs 10 crore with the state government. This apart, the promoter will also have to submit papers with regard to the availability of 10 to 25 acre of land depending on the locations of the university. A self-financed skill development will come up on 1 lakh square feet constructed area in Mumbai and other cities, while they will come up on 10 acre of land in rural areas.