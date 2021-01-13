Maharashtra Cabinet clears norms, bill for self-financed skill universities

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday approved the guidelines and model bill for setting up private skill universities in the state on permanent self-financed basis. The bill will be tabled in the budget session of the state legislature.

The self-financed universities will be established under the "Skilled Maharashtra – Employed Maharashtra” on the lines of Skill India. As reported by Free Press Journal, a self-financed skill development will come up on 1 lakh sq ft constructed area in Mumbai and other cities while they will come up on 10 acre of land in rural areas. The promoter of the self-financed university will have to submit a deposit of Rs 10 crore with the state government.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations made by the committee constituted on February 20 last year. The committee consisted of former Vice-Chancellors of universities and the principals of reputed colleges. The committee had recommended establishment of skill universities both in the public and private sector.

The self-financed skill universities will offer Degree, Diploma, Post Graduate Degree, Certificate courses in the field of skill development.

Similarly, a diploma and degree based on skill courses will be provided with special focus on training in industry and service sector as well as employment and self-employment sector.