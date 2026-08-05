Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Amey Ghole Seeks FIR, Sweeping BMC Reforms After Child Labour Found In Desilting Work

Shiv Sena leader Amey Ghole has sought criminal action and stricter safeguards after the BMC blacklisted a contractor over the alleged engagement of minors in desilting work | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Following the BMC's decision to blacklist a contractor for two years and cancel its registration after an inquiry exposed the engagement of at least three minors in desilting work at the Korba Mithagar drain in Wadala, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole demanded sweeping reforms in the civic contracting system.

Call For Stronger Safeguards

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, he called for mandatory age verification of all workers, compulsory use of safety gear and frequent surprise inspections across civic projects to prevent child labour and other labour law violations.

In his letter, Ghole stated that engaging children in hazardous work such as drain desilting is a grave violation that jeopardises their health, safety, education and fundamental rights, warranting criminal prosecution of those responsible.

He demanded that the BMC immediately forward its inquiry report to the police and register an FIR against the contractor, subcontractors and other responsible persons under child labour and other applicable laws.

Demands For Inquiry

Ghole also sought verification of the rescued minors' age, identity, health and rehabilitation, an independent probe into payments made to the contractor and the role of civic officials, besides an audit of the contractor's desilting works in Wadala, Dadar, Sewri, Naigaon and Worli to check for similar violations. He further called for mandatory age verification, attendance records, safety gear and surprise inspections across all BMC contracts.

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According to the BMC, action against the contractor, M/s Vyom Corporation, followed complaints and viral videos allegedly showing children desilting a drain in the F-North ward. Although the contractor denied any link to the minors, the civic inquiry concluded otherwise, leading to the contractor being barred from participating in BMC tenders for two years.

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