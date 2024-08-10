Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav Thackeray's Delhi Visit | X

Mumbai: After a three-day tour of its party chief Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified its efforts on declaring the CM's face before the state assembly elections. The party MP Sanjay Raut on Friday underlined the need for Maha Vikas Agahdi's chief ministerial face ahead of the assembly polls.

While talking to media persons in Delhi, Raut avoided naming Thackerays specifically. Instead, he said Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were at the forefront of raising their voice against the policies of the BJP-led government at the centre.

Interestingly, Raut's remarks came soon after Thackeray ended his three-day tour of Delhi. Thackeray met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other INDIA alliance partners.

When Thakceray was asked about the CM-ship he had said "If my colleagues (in MVA) feel that I have done excellent work, then ask them whether they want me as the chief minister. People will decide."

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Maharashtra have maintained that the CM's position should go to the party with the highest number of MLAs. On the other hand Mahayuti leaders have lambasted Thackeray over his Delhi visit. MP Shrikant Shinde, the Shiv Sena group leader, described Thackeray's visit as “helplessness and selfishness.”

When Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree to meet him. But today, Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have reduced themselves to staying in Delhi for their personal gains.

BJP Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay also criticised Uddhav. He said that after spending three days in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray, who was hoping to reclaim the chief ministership, had to return empty-handed, even after playing second fiddle to the Congress. Despite convening meetings and discussions, Uddhav Thackeray had to come back without receiving anything in return.