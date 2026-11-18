Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators and party workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office after Shaina NC, a leader of the Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde, was seen accidentally tearing a photograph of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray during a press conference.
The protesters raised slogans against Shaina NC and demanded an apology over the incident, which occurred during the Shinde Sena's protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
Videos showing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protesting at the civic headquarters have been shared on social media platform X.
The incident
The controversy erupted after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a press conference earlier in the day to condemn remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's autobiography.
During the press conference, party leaders tore pages from copies of the book as a symbolic protest and demanded a ban on its sale in Maharashtra.
However, while tearing pages from the memoir, Shaina NC was seen accidentally tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray.
In a purported video of the incident, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam was seen reacting to Shaina's action and apparently drawing her attention to the photograph.
However, Shaina NC claimed that she did not tear or disrespect Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph. "Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated," she warned in a social media post. "Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action."
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