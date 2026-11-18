Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Outside Mayor's Office After Shaina NC Accidentally Tears Balasaheb Thackeray's Photo At Press Meet | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators and party workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office after Shaina NC, a leader of the Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde, was seen accidentally tearing a photograph of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray during a press conference.

The protesters raised slogans against Shaina NC and demanded an apology over the incident, which occurred during the Shinde Sena's protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Videos showing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protesting at the civic headquarters have been shared on social media platform X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident

The controversy erupted after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a press conference earlier in the day to condemn remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's autobiography.

During the press conference, party leaders tore pages from copies of the book as a symbolic protest and demanded a ban on its sale in Maharashtra.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and opposition leaders staged a protest at the BMC headquarters, triggering an uproar over Shiv Sena Spokeperson Shaina NC https://t.co/OeNZpkGIi7 — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

However, while tearing pages from the memoir, Shaina NC was seen accidentally tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a purported video of the incident, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam was seen reacting to Shaina's action and apparently drawing her attention to the photograph.

However, Shaina NC claimed that she did not tear or disrespect Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph. "Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated," she warned in a social media post. "Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action."

Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action.And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us . @sheetalmhatre1 @shahsusieben @ANANDDUBEYK @sanjaynirupam @GhadiSanjana @Shivsenaofc @DrSEShinde @mieknathshinde @Shivsena4Maha — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 18, 2026

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/