Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty To Uddhav Thackeray's Faction | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Arvind Sawant, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has rubbished reports in a section of the press that claimed that he, along with seven other MPs, is going to defect to the Sena faction led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The report claimed that the MPs had a secret meeting with Shinde in an undisclosed place in Thane, which is Shinde's bastion.

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Sawant, who is the SoBo MP, told FPJ from Delhi that he has been a hardcore loyalist of the Thackeray family and would continue to remain that way. "There is not even a grain of truth in that report. I am calling a presser this morning in Delhi to deny the totally baseless report," Sawant, who is also a prominent trade union leader, told the FPJ.

Sanjay Dina Patil, M.P. from Mumbai north-east, was unavailable for comment. But a source close to him denied that the M.P. attended any meeting convened by Shinde.

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