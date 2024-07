Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve Suspended For 5 Days From Legislative Council For His abusive remark |

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve has been suspended for five days from Legislative over his abusive remark.

On July 1, Prasad Lad accused Ambadas Danve of using abusive language against him and demanded strict action to be taken against him by the Deputy Chairman. There was a massive uproar in the Legislative Council and a heated argument followed between Ambadas Danve and Prasad Lad.

#WATCH | On Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve's abusive remark aimed at him in Maharashtra Legislative Council yesterday, BJP MLC & Whip Prasad Lad says, "I demand the resignation of LoP Ambadas Danve as he used abusive words aimed at my mother & sister yesterday. I have spoken… pic.twitter.com/LRlGOQWs4E — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

