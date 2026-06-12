Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Varun Sardesai Seeks Ban On Sunday And Holiday Construction Work; Stakeholders Warn Of Project Delays And Higher Costs

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai has proposed a ban on private construction activities on Sundays and public holidays, sparking debate over noise pollution, redevelopment timelines and rising project costs in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 11: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Bandra East, Varun Sardesai, recently wrote to the BMC commissioner suggesting a blanket prohibition on private construction activities on Sundays and notified public holidays across Mumbai, citing concerns over noise pollution levels and the need for Mumbaikars to have a peaceful environment on holidays.

However, contrasting views have emerged, with some welcoming the suggestion while others highlight concerns over delays in project completion and lack of implementation of existing norms on noise pollution.

Mumbai never stops. But Mumbaikars deserve a break.



I have requested the Municipal Corporation to prohibit construction activities on Sundays and public holidays. Development matters, but so does the right of every citizen to rest, recover and spend time with family. pic.twitter.com/KO6btPYsH1 — Varun Sardesai (@SardesaiVarun) June 10, 2026

Perspectives from housing and civic representatives

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, said, "No doubt there concerns of noise pollution due to extensive construction activities exist. But by municipal laws, construction activities on public holidays are allowed. However, housing societies have freedom to fix timings and prohibit construction activities on public holidays within its premises, which can solve the noise pollution concerns to some extent. But for outside works, we need to think with larger perspectives. All labourers are paid on daily basis, stoppage of work on Sundays and public holidays will delay the projects by at least three months annually, also resulting in cost escalations. Half of Mumbai is going under development and redevelopment projects and no development comes without inconveniences."

While Subhash Motwani, President of Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association, said it is the lack of accountability of existing civic norms which is creating problems.

"Earlier there used to be information boards on every project site, by which locals could contact the concerned officials raising serious, let it be noise pollution or construction activities carried beyond permitted timings. However, now there is zero accountability. Even if existing norms are strictly implemented, several issues will be resolved at ground level."

Prakash Darekar, BMC corporator from BJP and president of Mumbai Housing Federation, said that it is easy to give suggestions like stopping work on public holidays, but practically it is not feasible.

"In Mumbai, lakhs of people count days for their buildings to get ready and shift to their new homes. Stopping the work on public holidays will delay the projects’ completion. However, we accept there is need of strict implementation of existing norms at the construction sites, including noise pollution control."

Existing regulations and permissions

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 by the Ministry of Environment, construction activities are allowed only from 6 am to 10 pm, which are applicable for all developmental projects. However, a senior BMC officer said that for mega private or public projects, permissions are given to carry out the work in three shifts to ensure timely completion.

"For all construction activities, the developer gives undertaking that all noise pollution mitigation measures will be followed. We take actions when we receive complaints regarding violations. For big and long-term private or public projects, the concerned authorities take permissions for working in three shifts (24 hours). However, they have to ensure least possible noise of construction activities at night time and all heavy works need to be done in day shifts."

Also Watch:

"Regarding the suggestion of complete prohibition of construction activities on public holidays, it is a high-level policy decision, which needs to be taken considering several factors. However, even if the developers strictly follow existing noise pollution control norms, the problem will be eased."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/