Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Alleges Election Commission Acting As ‘Extended Branch Of BJP’, Says Opposition Does Not Trust Poll Body

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging that the constitutional body was functioning as an “extended branch” of the Bharatiya Janata Party and claiming that opposition parties had lost faith in the poll panel following controversies around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise after the Bihar Assembly Elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "I don't know where the Election Commission's press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office. The Election Commission today is an extended… pic.twitter.com/JKOhWXvtQq — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Raut questioned the independence of the Election Commission and criticised its functioning.

“I don't know where the Election Commission's press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that the poll body was no longer functioning as an independent institution responsible for ensuring free and fair elections in the country.

“The Election Commission today is an extended branch of the BJP,” he said.

Raut also claimed that the opposition did not trust the poll body, accusing it of acting in favour of the ruling party.

“We do not trust this Election Commission. These are people who work for the BJP,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when the Election Commission has been facing criticism from sections of the opposition following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted after the Bihar Assembly elections. Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities and raised concerns over the transparency of the exercise, leading to renewed political debate over the functioning of the poll panel.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for by-elections in Maharashtra’s Baramati and Rahuri assembly constituencies on Sunday, along with the much-awaited poll dates for five states.

The announcement will be made during a press conference scheduled at 4 pm. The five states where election dates are expected to be declared are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam.

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