Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Kishori Pednekar Seeks Data On Alleged Bangladeshi Hawkers, Questions BMC Drive

Kishori Pednekar calls for transparency in the BMC's anti-hawker campaign and seeks details on action taken against alleged Bangladeshi nationals | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: Launching a sharp attack on Mayor Ritu Tawde's campaign against alleged Bangladeshi hawkers, BMC Opposition Leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) senior corporator Kishori Pednekar has demanded transparency from the civic administration, asking it to reveal the number of Bangladeshi nationals detected so far and the action taken against them in recent months.

Pednekar cites remarks by Sanjay Nirupam

On Monday, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the civic action was targeting ordinary hawkers under the pretext of a crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Pednekar, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, said Nirupam's remarks reflected growing unease within the ruling alliance itself and described his demand for details on Bangladeshi hawkers as a "home-grown embarrassment" for the party.

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Calls for non-discriminatory enforcement

Pednekar further said the BMC should refrain from taking action against eligible hawkers but was free to act against unauthorised vendors.

She stressed that the drive should be carried out without any discrimination based on language or regional identity.

Pednekar also demanded that the civic administration disclose how many eligible hawkers would be issued identity cards and QR codes as part of the hawker regulation process.

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