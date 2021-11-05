Mumbai: Shiv Sena, NCP take swipe at Centre over petrol, diesel prices

The ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP have taken a swipe at the Centre over its decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying that it was too inadequate and that the BJP needs to be defeated for bringing down fuel prices.

A day after the Centre reduced central excise on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP has to be defeated completely if the fuel prices have to be brought down by Rs 50. Raut added that people have to celebrate Diwali after taking a loan and there is no atmosphere of festivity because of inflation. He noted that one really needs to be harsh to raise the fuel prices to over Rs 100. Petrol prices in the country have been hovering over Rs 100 for some time now.

“The reduction of price by Rs 5 is not going to serve any purpose and it should have been brought down first by at least Rs 25, and then Rs 50. After the BJP’s defeat in the by-polls, the Centre reduced the prices by Rs 5,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, NCP minister Nawab Malik argued that the Centre stopped “loot” out of fear by cutting the excise duty. He further said that it was the result of “BJP Hatao Dam Ghatao” agitation by his party and other organisations. Malik exhorted, “The more you defeat the BJP, there will be a reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.”

He ridiculed the BJP claim that the cut was a Diwali gift saying that people continue to face economic hardships. Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that the Maharashtra government has no intention of reducing VAT on petrol and diesel after the Central government cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“After the Central government reduces excise duty on petrol and diesel, their rates will come down. Maharashtra has no tradition of cutting rates after the Centre. I am not optimistic,” he added

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:00 AM IST