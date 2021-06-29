Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi 'welcomes' Centre's move allowing COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has prepared a fact-sheet to guide frontline workers and vaccinators on counselling pregnant women about the importance of and precautions for taking the COVID-19 vaccine so that they can make an informed decision.

Although more than 90 per cent infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few and that might affect the foetus also, the document said.

It said pregnant women, older than 35 years of age, obese, having a pre-existing illness such as diabetes or high blood pressure and having a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after COVID-19 infection.

"It is, therefore, advised that a pregnant woman should take COVID-19 vaccine," it said. However, pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection, the document stressed.

"This note provides you with the information that you need to educate and support pregnant women so that they can make an informed decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine," the note said .

The note is structured in the form of questions-answers to make it easier for frontline workers to inform pregnant women and their families about the most important issues related to COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women.