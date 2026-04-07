Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Visits Minor Injured In Malad Clash, Seeks Action Against Police Over Alleged Lathi Charge

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday visited the residence of a 14-year-old boy, identified as Lakshman, who was allegedly injured during the recent clashes in Dindoshi, and demanded action against policemen accused of using excessive force.

According to a post shared by Nirupam on social media, the incident occurred two days ago when tensions escalated in the area. He alleged that the minor, who he claimed was not involved in the violence, was struck by a lathi during police action, resulting in a serious injury to his leg.

परसों दिंडोशी में हुए हिंदू-मुस्लिम दंगे में 14 वर्ष का लक्षमण घायल हो गया था।

वह बेगुनाह है फिर भी पुलिस वालों ने लाठी से मारकर उसका पैर तोड़ दिया था।

आज उस बच्चे के घर जाकर उसके परिवार को ताकत दी और उसे न्याय मिलेगा,ऐसा विश्वास दिलाया।

जिन पुलिसकर्मियों ने बेछूट लाठियाँ चलाई,… pic.twitter.com/EPEz0VEFYs — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 7, 2026

Visuals shared by the leader from his visit show the boy with his right leg in a cast, indicating the severity of the injury. Nirupam stated that he met the family and assured them that justice would be ensured. He also called for strict action against the policemen allegedly involved, saying that those responsible for “indiscriminate lathi use” must be suspended.

About The Malad Clash

The incident is linked to clashes that broke out on Sunday night in the Santosh Nagar market area of Malad East under the jurisdiction of the Dindoshi Police Station. The situation turned tense after a dispute between two groups escalated into violence, leaving one person seriously injured.

Police officials had rushed to the spot after receiving information about the unrest. However, authorities stated that they faced resistance on the ground as some individuals refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. To control the situation, police resorted to the use of force.

At least five individuals were detained following the incident, and an investigation into the clash is currently underway.

While police maintain that action was taken to restore order amid escalating tensions, Nirupam’s allegations have raised questions over the nature and extent of force used during the operation, particularly in relation to civilians allegedly caught in the crossfire.

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