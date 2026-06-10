Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Milind Deora Meets Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde, Seeks 11-Acre Land Transfer For Expansion Of JJ Hospital Campus

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has sought the intervention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the transfer of an 11-acre Maharashtra government-owned plot currently occupied by Richardson & Cruddas to Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College, a move aimed at significantly expanding healthcare infrastructure, medical education and research facilities in Mumbai.

The request was made during a meeting between Deora and Shinde, following which the MP shared details of the proposal on social media. According to Deora, the transfer of the land would enable the expansion of one of Maharashtra’s largest public healthcare institutions and help strengthen cancer treatment facilities, advanced medical services, medical education and research capabilities.

I met #Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister @mieknathshinde Ji and sought his support for transferring the 11-acre Maharashtra Government-owned plot currently held by Richardson & Cruddas to J.J. Hospital,



This expansion will significantly strengthen cancer care, advanced medical… pic.twitter.com/sxAsMXaOCm — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 10, 2026

In a letter dated June 9, 2026, addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deora forwarded a representation received from the Dean of Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals regarding the proposed transfer of the land presently occupied by Richardson & Cruddas. The MP urged Shinde to consider the proposal and extend support for the project, highlighting the growing need for additional infrastructure at the historic medical institution.

“J.J. Hospital is one of Maharashtra’s premier public healthcare institutions, serving thousands of patients daily from across the State and the country. With the upcoming super-speciality hospital nearing completion and the increasing demand for advanced healthcare services, medical education, and research infrastructure, the availability of additional land has become a pressing necessity,” Deora stated in his letter.

The proposal envisages the development of several critical healthcare, educational and support facilities that could substantially improve the capacity of the J.J. Hospital campus. Among the key projects planned on the land are a dedicated palliative cancer hospital, a bone marrow transplant centre, research and training facilities, student hostels, staff housing and amenities for relatives accompanying patients undergoing treatment.

According to Deora, the proposed expansion would directly benefit thousands of patients who travel to Mumbai from different parts of Maharashtra seeking affordable and specialised treatment at government-run hospitals. The addition of new healthcare facilities is expected to reduce pressure on existing infrastructure while enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical services.

In his letter, Deora requested Shinde’s “kind intervention and support” for the proposal, emphasising the public interest associated with the project. The representation from the Dean of Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, enclosed with the letter, outlines the need for additional land to facilitate the hospital’s long-term expansion plans and meet the increasing healthcare requirements of the state.

The proposed transfer of the Richardson & Cruddas land, if approved by the Maharashtra government, could pave the way for one of the most significant expansions of the J.J. Hospital campus in recent years, creating additional capacity for patient care, medical education, research and residential facilities while strengthening Mumbai’s public healthcare infrastructure.

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