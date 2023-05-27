Mumbai: Shiv Pratishthan extends support to Wankhede | Twitter

Mumbai: Former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede on Friday received the support of the Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan founded by Sambhaji Bhide of Sangli. Nitin Chaugule of the youth organisation said it is unfortunate that at a time when the drug mafia is very active in the country, an officer like Wankhede is being targeted.

Chaugule presented a small statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Wankhede, who was accompanied by his wife Kranti. He said his organisation would soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ask him to take action against a senior official of the NCB who was behind the CBI case against Wankhede.

Accusations on Wankhede

The CBI has accused Wankhede of demanding a bribe of Rs25 crore for favouring Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede has vehemently rejected the allegation. He has maintained that the CBI has absolutely no proof of him demanding money from the actor and that he is being hounded at the behest of a senior NCB official.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India led by Union minister Ramdas Athavale has extended its support to Wankhede, who is a Dalit. The organisation said it will not remain a silent spectator to the “persecution” of Wankhede.