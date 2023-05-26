Aryan Khan extortion case: Sameer Wankhede's wife to address media at Chaityabhoomi

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar | ANI

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan, is not invoking the Dalit card. His wife, Kranti, will visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was cremated, on Friday evening and then address the media.

The Republican Party of India (Ramdas Athavale) has also expressed support for Wankhede. Athavale, a Union minister, finds it significant that his party is supporting an official who is being interrogated by a central agency.