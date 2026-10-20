Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express Gets Commercial Halt Approval At Manmad Junction, To Benefit North Maharashtra Passengers | AI

Mumbai: Passengers from Manmad and neighbouring parts of north Maharashtra will soon have direct access to the Mumbai–Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, with the Railways approving an official commercial halt at Manmad Junction. The decision will allow passengers to board and alight at the station, addressing a long-standing demand from the region. However, the date from which the halt will become operational and ticket bookings will open is yet to be announced.

Railway Minister Informs Maharashtra CM

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the decision through a letter. The train, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with Sainagar Shirdi, already halts at Manmad for technical reasons. However, the absence of a commercial halt meant passengers could neither board nor alight there, and tickets could not be booked to or from Manmad.

The approval is expected to benefit commuters from Manmad, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Satana, Deola, Yeola and Chalisgaon. For many residents, the service could offer a faster travel option for work, education, business and medical appointments in Mumbai. It is also expected to help devotees travelling to Shirdi, one of Maharashtra's major pilgrimage destinations.

The train currently operates six days a week, except Tuesdays. It departs CSMT at 6.20 am and reaches Sainagar Shirdi at 11.30 am. On the return journey, it leaves Shirdi at 5.45 pm and arrives at CSMT at 10.50 pm.

The commercial halt is significant because it will open an existing premium rail service to passengers who were previously unable to use it despite the train stopping at their station. The move could reduce dependence on connecting trains and road transport for travellers from the region.

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