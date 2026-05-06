Mumbai Shipping Company Hit By ₹24 Crore Fraud Allegations; MD Accuses Former Directors & Auditors | Representative Image

Mumbai: A financial fraud of approximately ₹24 crore has been alleged in a Mumbai-based shipping company, following a complaint filed by its Managing Director, Rajendra Kulkarni (68), a resident of Kalwa, Thane.

According to the FIR, complaint Kulkarni, who runs a customs clearing business, approached the Mazgaon court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita seeking registration of an FIR against Rupesh Kataria, Dinesh Mange, Nitin Trivedi, and others. Acting on the court’s order dated April 16, 2026, Pydhonie Police Station registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The complaint pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Prathamesh Shipping Pvt. Ltd., a company based in Masjid Bunder, Mumbai, engaged in customs clearing operations for imported goods. Kulkarni stated that after the death of his father-in-law, he was appointed Managing Director in 2001, while the accused held key managerial and directorial positions in the firm.

Kulkarni alleged that between 2008 and 2016, the accused, in collusion with company auditors Jiten Parekh and Hitesh Dharamshi, siphoned off large sums of money from the company’s bank accounts, including those with two Banks, and other Co-operative Bank. He claimed that forged entries, fake audit reports, and manipulated financial records were used to misappropriate funds.

The complaint further alleges that the accused diverted company funds into a separate entity, Prathamesh Container Movers, and also transferred money to personal accounts of relatives under the guise of loan repayments. Large amounts were allegedly routed through “reimbursement” entries to conceal the fraud.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Residents To Hold Silent March On World Migratory Bird Day To Save Flamingo Habitats...

Also Watch:

Kulkarni has also accused the individuals of purchasing properties using the siphoned funds and misusing company resources for personal gain. Additionally, it has been alleged that Nitin Trivedi floated a separate clearing business and diverted client payments to his own accounts.

The complainant stated that due to threats to his life after exposing a separate customs-related scam, he was working remotely and had delegated operational and banking powers to the accused, which were allegedly misused.

Based on the complaint, Pydhonie police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions related to forgery, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/