Mumbai: Shinde Sena, BJP Offices Demolished In Antop Hill Amid Police Bandobast; NCP Office Spared Due To Court Stay | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill on Wednesday as authorities demolished the local offices of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering protests by party workers. Heavy police deployment was seen at the site as a JCB machine pulled down the Shinde Sena office, while personnel attempted to manage the agitated workers and maintain law and order.

Video Shows Demolition Amid Massive Police Bandobast

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Visuals from the spot showed a large police contingent deployed during the demolition. Tensions reportedly flared as party workers objected to the action, with police personnel seen attempting to pacify them. No information about any legal action against individuals in connection with the protest was available at the time of filing this report.

NCP Office Saved By Legal Protection

Office-bearers of the Shinde Sena claimed that the land now belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but questioned why the demolition action was being carried out by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). They said the NCP office belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction was spared as it had obtained a court stay, while the Shiv Sena and BJP offices did not have similar legal protection.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

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