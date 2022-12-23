Mumbai: Shinde camp MP Mane meets PM Modi, hands him letter against Karnataka’s stand on border dispute | File pic

Nagpur: Days after he was barred from entering Belgaum, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Mr Dhairyasheel Mane on Friday met Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and submitted a letter taking a strong objection against provocative statements made by Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai on the border issue despite Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah clearly saying that the dispute will be resolved in a constitutional manner.

He urged the PM to direct Mr Bommai to refrain from making such statements that will create tensions between the two states.

Mane narrates his ordeal on border issue

Mr Mane also narrated his own experience on how the two Maharashtra ministers were barred by the Karnataka government from going to Belgaum. However, he said that they will certainly visit Belgaum and soon announce a new date.

Mr Mane said, ‘’I told the PM the recent statements made by the Karnataka CM on the border dispute. PM inquired about the present situation in the border area and the feelings of the Marathi speaking people residing there. Despite the meeting held by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, provocative statements are still made. Yesterday, the Karnataka assembly passed a resolution that has created an atmosphere of fear among the Marathi speaking people from the border area,’’ he added.

I have urged PM Modi to instruct Karnataka CM on matter

Mr Mane said he has urged the PM to give instructions to the Karnataka CM not to make any more statements so that there is no pressure on the Marathi speaking people residing in the border area.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Belgaum district administration had prohibited the entry of Mane who was to take part in the protest organised by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on December 19. Mr Mane had written a letter to the Belgaum district authorities to make arrangements for his visit and also requested the police commissioner to provide pilot car and escort along with Y plus category security. However, he was denied his visit in order to maintain law and order and peace.