Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade Files Complaint Over Offensive Content Targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader |

Mumbai: Members of the Shia community have submitted a legal complaint to the Maharashtra State Police and the Mumbai Police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against individuals accused of circulating "deliberate and malicious" content on social media targetting Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian cleric and Iranian supreme leader who was killed in a missile attack last week.

​The complaint from Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade, addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Commissioner of Police, alleges that the content is designed to insult the religious sentiments of the Shia Muslim community. The complainants stated that such acts are not merely digital mischief but a targeted effort to provoke communal tension and hurt the faith of millions who hold the leader in high religious regard.

​The memorandum was submitted to several high-ranking departments, including the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), The Senior Police Inspector of the Cyber Police Station

​The Mumbai Shia Youth Brigade has urged the Cyber Cell to track the origin of the posts and take immediate legal action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

​"These acts are deliberate attempts to disturb the peace and outrage our religious feelings," a spokesperson for the group stated. "We expect the authorities to act swiftly to prevent the further spread of this inflammatory material."

​Police officials have acknowledged receipt of the complaint, and the matter is currently under review by the registration branch and the Law and Order wing.

