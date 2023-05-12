Mumbai: Shelar dares Uddhav to ask for Aaditya's resignation | File pic

Mumbai: City BJP president Ashish Shelar on Friday launched a no holds barred attack on Uddhav Thackeray, asserting that the former chief minister has no right to speak about morality. He even dared Aaditya Thackeray to resign if his father wants to “give moral lessons”.

“Our friend Uddhavji is very fond of words like morality, courage etc. I would like to tell him that his son has won on our votes. If you are a man of words, show some courage and ask him to resign. Show morality to contest election again and then teach morality to us,” lashed out Shelar, while reacting to Uddhav's claims about the Supreme Court verdict on the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shelar's not-so friendly advice for Uddhav

Continuing his barrage of words, he said, “Uddhavji, who couldn't save his party, MLAs or ministers, couldn't retain love of his brother, couldn't win trust of his cousin who worked with him in his party, couldn't keep his corporators together, is talking of saving the nation today. My friendly advice to him is that he should set his house in order first before talking about the nation.”

Shelar also destroyed Thackeray's argument that the SC verdict was in the latter's favor. “You moved the court seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs? Was it done? No. You pleaded before the court to declare the (Shinde-Fadnavis) government illegitimate. Was that done? No. You moved the court to change the speaker's decision. Was that done? No. You moved court to revert the governor's decisions. Was that done? No. You moved court seeking your reinstatement. Was that done? No. If answers to all these questions are negative then your attempts to say that the decision of the court is in your favor is a meek attempt to prove yourself right,” assailed the BJP leader.

Shelar retorts...

Resign if your father wants to give morality lessons

Uddhav very fond of words like morality, courage

Aaditya won on our votes, show morality to contest again

Former CM should set his house in order first

Read Also Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar targets Aaditya Thackeray over Mahul air pollution