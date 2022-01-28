Mumbai: Share broker kidnaps man, holds him hostage for ransom of Rs.11 lakh; arrested

Borivali Police arrested a share broker and are on the lookout for his accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old man, also a share broker, and demanding a ransom of ₹11 lakh. The accused also thrashed the victim when he refused to pay the amount for investment after he felt cheated. The incident occurred on Thursday evening and was reported immediately after at Borivali police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, a resident of Borivali, was called for a meeting by the accused, Akshat Churana, near a hotel and was allegedly dragged into a car to be taken to a lawyer’s office, where he was allegedly assaulted and forced to sign an agreement. Churana and his accomplices later held the victim hostage for a ransom of ₹11 lakh.

Police said that the victim and his friends had set up a share brokerage office and had invested ₹1.75 lakh with Churana. The deal however failed and in January, Churana asked the victim to pay ₹11 lakh, following which the latter declined to pay. Soon, the accused issued threats, and to resolve the matter, a meeting was set up on Thursday.

When the victim's partner's received the ransom call, they alerted the police, who sent a team near the meeting point at a ground in IC Colony and apprehended Churana. His accomplices, however, fled, said police. Borivali Police arrested Churana for kidnapping, extortion, assault and threatening and are on the lookout for Churana’s accomplices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:50 PM IST