Mumbai: Sharad Pawar chairs review meet with NCP leaders, ministers ahead of Maharashtra budget session

Ahead of the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with ministers and leaders of his party.

The four-week budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly will begin on Thursday in the shadow of NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering case.

Speaking to reporters, the party's state unit chief and MVA minister Jayant Patil said, "No matter what the Opposition says, Malik will not be asked to resign from his ministerial post." The opposition BJP has threatened to disrupt the proceedings of the legislature session if Malik continues as a minister.

Senior party leader Praful Patel, MPs and ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government attended the meeting chaired by Pawar.

The Bombay High Court will hear Malik's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, as his custody ends on Wednesday.

After a cabinet meeting, the MVA leaders, ministers and legislators are scheduled to meet at Ramtek, the official residence of senior NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, to chalk out the government's strategy for the budget session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:09 PM IST