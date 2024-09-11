Mumbai: SH Raza’s 1992 Painting Worth ₹2.5 Crore Stolen From Auction House In Kala Ghoda

SH Raza’s 1992 Painting Worth ₹2.5 Crore Stolen | representative pic/ IANS

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly stealing renowned artist SH Raza’s 1992 painting, Prakriti, from the godown of AstaGuru Auction House, in Kala Ghoda, Fort. The artwork is worth Rs2.5 crore.

According to the police, the auction house has around 2,000 paintings in the godown and the owner, Indraveer, had given permission to the auction firm to keep the painting in their possession. However, in March 2024, when the owner asked the management to take the painting out again for auction, the firm noticed that it was missing. The theft came to light after a thorough search of the entire AstaGuru Auction House premises.

The manager of AstaGuru Pvt Ltd, Siddhant Shetty, filed a complaint against an unknown person at MRA police station under section 380 (Theft) of Indian Penal Code on September 9. A police official said, “The investigation is underway in this case and we are going to record the statement of each and every previous and present employee who works at AstaGuru Auction House.”

The FPJ contacted the management of AstaGuru Auction Pvt Ltd. However, they refused to comment. The work was painted by Raza, who was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2013. He was also conferred with French award Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur in (Legion of Honor) in 2014. In India the annual Raza Awards are given to young artists in his remembrance.