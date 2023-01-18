Mumbai sextortion: Woman shoots an intimate video with man; threatens to send it to his wife; booked

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman and her husband were booked for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs33.54 lakh, including gifts taken forcibly, from a working professional. The couple was identified as Kajal Mahato and Harishankar.

In his complaint lodged at the Kurla police station, the 41-year-old man said that he befriended Kajal a few months ago. After which, they both met frequently and the woman recorded an intimate video of her with the complainant.

Subsequently, she started blackmailing the man that if he didn't fulfil her demand, she would send the video to his wife and relatives. Initially, she asked the complainant to give her a TV and gold chain. Later, she took cash on several occasions. In total, she exacted Rs32 lakh in 11 transactions, told the man, adding that she further made a demand of Rs10 lakh.

When he expressed financial inability, Harishankar called him and threatened to make the video viral if he didn't comply. Fed up with constant harassment, the man finally lodged a police complaint.

A case has been booked against the couple and further probe is underway, said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Howale.

