Mumbai: Sewri Police Arrest Man For Bludgeoning Wife To Death

Representational Image

A man in Sewri has been apprehended by the police for allegedly murdering his wife, whom he suspected of being involved in an extramarital relationship.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at the Hindu Smashan Bhumi BEST stop in Sewri. During a heated argument, the accused attacked his wife repeatedly with a hammer before fleeing the scene, leaving her critically injured.

Prompt action by a passer-by led to the woman being rushed to the nearest hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

How Cops Nabbed the Accused

The police swiftly launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the location and gathering information from various sources, which led to the arrest of the suspect on the same day in Sewri.

The accused, identified as Abdul Shaikh (46), has reportedly confessed to the ongoing marital conflicts between him and his wife, Nazarana Khatun, over the past few years. Shaikh held suspicions of his wife's alleged infidelity.

A case has been registered against Shaikh under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

