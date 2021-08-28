Sewri BDD Chawl redevelopment project: Maharashtra govt requires centre's nod to carry out work

Mumbai, August 28: Over 960 families living in dilapidated 12 buildings in Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls at Sewri have been waiting for their housing redevelopment projects. These buildings are 99 years old and this year the lease is expiring, said Mansingh Rane.

He explained: "The Mumbai Port Trust is the owner of this land and ready to extend the least. However, the centre's permission is required to carry the redevelopment project by the state government.

"Today the redevelopment of rest of BDD schemes at Naigoan, NM Joshi and Worli initiated but Sewri project is stuck for want of permission from centre."

The residents have been staying in 160 sq.ft of houses and want new and bigger houses. "Since families have been extended, many separated over lack of space in these old houses. If get new houses we all can stay together. Today our children's after marriage have to stay in a rented house," said Rane.

The residents also recently held meeting with Minister Jitendra Awhad and Aditya Thackeray along with Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant and local legislator.

Wherein they have been assured that soon redevelopment will begin and necessary correspondence with centre will be made. Rane claimed that in the meeting Minister Awhad also said that if centre wants to be compensated in lieu of redevelopment project that state wish to carry out they are ready to do so. However, the redevelopment project should not be stalled.

Currently Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been appointed as nodal agency for BDD chawl redevelopment project for other layouts.

Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray held ground breaking ceremony of Worli BDD chawl project recently. The all three BDD chawl redevelopment is one of the biggest housing project in the state. Apart from providing new houses to these tenants fresh housing stock will be generated in prime locations in Mumbai city which will be offered to public at affordable rates under lottery draw by MHADA.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:50 PM IST