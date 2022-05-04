Mumbai: Severe heat takes a toll on birds

The sudden increase in temperature has not only affected humans but also birds and animals; 50 per cent more birds were admitted to the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Parel due to heatstroke in April compared to March.

According to data, over 150 birds, including kites, pigeons, cuckoos and crows, besides other birds, have been affected by dehydration and heatstroke. A total of 30 birds have lost their lives, too. Senior doctors said there has been a temperature fluctuation, which has led to more animals being admitted to the hospital.

“In March, 100 birds were affected which has now risen to over 150. Moreover this time more cases have been reported than in 2019,” said a doctor.

Dr Mayur Dangar, manager of the hospital in Parel said the number of birds succumbing to scorching heat has increased in the past few years. “We keep them in a cool cage, hydrate them from time to time, and if needed also keep them on IV for recovery,” he said.

Dangar added that it takes two to three days for them to recover, but many die, too. “Summer months are tough for animals, especially stray dogs, as they don’t have proper shelter. Due to lack of water and space, animals tend to become more irritated. People should take care of their pets as well, as the summer heat can cause serious issues,” Dangar added.

Animal rights activists claimed the urbanisation and cutting down of the trees are the reason for the birds and animals falling prey to heat in this scorching summer.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:49 PM IST