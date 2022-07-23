Mumbai: Several suparis were given to finish my father, claims Nitesh Rane in veiled attack on Shiv Sena |

A day after controversy over the alleged denial of Z plus security to Eknath Shinde by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that a plot was hatched to eliminate his father Narayan Rane after he left the Shiv Sena and joined Congress in 2005. Rane threatened that he will make exposures in this regard soon.

‘’Just like Eknath Shinde ji .. several “suparis” were given to finish my father when he left the Sena.. by the so-called sober and decent Paksha Pramukh! Let the meow meow finish.. then we will start with the “Vastraharan” with interest,’’ said Rane in a tweet which targeted the Shiv Sena, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who is currently on the Shiv Samvad Yatra.

However, Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik gave a strong reply to Rane saying that ‘’Maharashtra knows who committed political murders’’. He also reminded Nitesh Rane that his name was figured in the attack on the Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab.

Naik claimed that Rane has attacked Aaditya to hog the limelight especially when the latter is on a Shiv Samvad Yatra and was receiving an overwhelming response across the state.

Earlier, Rane’s “meow meow” taunt aimed at Aaditya Thackeray had rocked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the Shiv Sena demanding the former’s suspension. Rane had also targeted the Thackerays in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.