Mumbai: Seven accused arrested for allegedly plotting and killing a man in Kurla's Vinoba Bhave Nagar

Mumbai, August 20: The Mumbai police have arrested seven people for allegedly killing and disposing a 31-year-old man in Kurla. The arrested accused include the deceased wife, two brother-in-laws, sister-in-law and friends who planned the kidnapping and alleged murder.

The police said the deceased was identified as Deepak alias Kotya Jagannath Sangle 31, a resident of Jai Bhavani Chawl, Bail bazar, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla West. Samgle, went missing on June 15, 2021 and a missing complaint was registered on June 21, 2021 at VB Nagar police station by his sister Sangeeta Jagannath Samgle, 38.

The VB Nagar police started the investigation to trace him. Deepak was a known criminal in the area threatening people who were getting away from him. The Mumbai crime branch unit 5 started investigation of his missing as they found something suspicious as how can Sangle go missing for last two months.

The police after investigation arrested seven people who are identified as Vishal Rajeev Karade 25, Kishore Sahu 27, Anand Gautam 21, Aditya Gautam 19, Rutik Vishwakarma 22, Saraswati Deepak Sangle 21 and Manisha Achare 27 all resident of Bhavani Chawl, Kranti Nagar, Bail Bazar, VB nagar in Kurla west.

The crime branch sleuths got clues about some close people's involvement in the crime. Accordingly, the first detained Aditiya Gautam, deceased's brother-in-law who confessed about committing the crime with his two sister's Saraswati, Deepak's wife and Manisha, brother Anand Gautam and three friends. "They allegedly killed him and later buried him. They claim they were irritated with the daily crime and threats of Deepak in the area and to them. Hence they took the step to kill him. The crime branch police arrested the accused and handed over them to the VB nagar police station.

Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5 confirmed about the arrest and said the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till August 30.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:10 PM IST