 Mumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash

Mumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash

The father of a juvenile involved in a fatal Vidyavihar accident, which killed businessman Dhrumil Patel and critically injured his wife, has approached the sessions court for bail after the magistrate court rejected it. The victim’s family opposes the plea, citing attempts to influence the investigation and an alleged Rs 40 lakh “blood money” offer.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash | Representational Image

Mumbai: The father of a juvenile involved in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar last month, which resulted in the death of businessman Dhrumil Patel, has approached the sessions court for bail after his plea was rejected by the magistrate's court last week.

The bail plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday. The sessions court has allowed the victim’s family lawyer, Ruben Mascarenhas, to make submissions opposing the bail. On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving Ghatkopar-based couple Dhrumil and his wife Minal critically injured.

Read Also
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case
article-image

Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remains in critical condition. The case was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station. The juvenile’s father was arrested on February 10. He has sought bail, claiming his son drove the car without his knowledge or consent.

Last week, the Metropolitan Magistrate in Vikhroli rejected the father’s bail plea following objections from Dhrumil’s family. Mascarenhas contended that the accused tried to influence the investigation. The family filed a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) over an alleged offer of Rs40 lakh as “blood money” for settlement.

FPJ Shorts
Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Displays' Pre-Orders Begin In India Today: Pricing Details
Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Displays' Pre-Orders Begin In India Today: Pricing Details
JSW Infrastructure Reports Tank Damage At Fujairah Terminal After Intercepted Drone Debris Incident
JSW Infrastructure Reports Tank Damage At Fujairah Terminal After Intercepted Drone Debris Incident
Maharashtra Govt Pulls Back Factory & Shop Working Hour Reforms To Comply With Centre's Labour Code
Maharashtra Govt Pulls Back Factory & Shop Working Hour Reforms To Comply With Centre's Labour Code
Paras Defence Signs MoU With South Korea’s Green Optics For Space & Defence Optical Systems
Paras Defence Signs MoU With South Korea’s Green Optics For Space & Defence Optical Systems

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on