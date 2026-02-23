Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate, Vikhroli has rejected bail plea of the father of a juvenile involved in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar. The incident, which occurred on February 5, resulted in the death of businessman Dhrumil Patel.

On the night of the incident, speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving a Ghatkopar-based couple—Dhrumil and his wife, Minal—critically injured. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remains in critical condition.

The case was registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station, and the father of the juvenile was arrested on February 10. The father has sought bail, claiming that his son drove the car without his knowledge or consent.

Dhrumil’s family lawyer, Advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, was permitted to intervene in the hearing. He contended that, "since the incident, the accused has utilized his affluent background and money power to scuttle the investigation."

The family stated that a formal complaint has been filed with the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) regarding an "offer of blood money" amounting to ₹40 lakhs made to the victim’s family for a settlement.

The family further alleged that the juvenile has a "history of such antics and stunts," which he reportedly boasted about on social media. "He has been performing such brazen acts, endangering the lives of fellow human beings with impunity," the plea stated.

According to the family, the juvenile operated an Instagram account where he posted reels of "daredevil" stunts, including performing "wheelies" on bikes and driving a car while lying on the bonnet or roof. "It may be noted that all of this took place on the very same road where the accident occurred," the family claimed, adding that these posts have since been deleted.

