 Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Man To 7 Years In Jail For Attempting To Murder Wife
The complainant, Seema Das, who worked at Cooper Hospital, was attacked by her husband, Mohnish Nayar, with a scissor on February 27, 2021, as he suspected her of having an affair. In her statement, Das said they were married in 2010 and had two children. Over time, their relationship deteriorated, largely due to Nayar’s alcohol addiction.

Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a man to seven years’ imprisonment on charges of attempting to murder his wife.

Prosecution Examines Witnesses

The prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including two of Das’s colleagues who were also eyewitnesses. Nayar claimed that Das had lodged a false case against him since she was having an affair and wanted a divorce. The sessions court, however, said that the accused couldn’t discredit any of the witnesses presented by the prosecution.

Observation Made By The Court

"The oral testimonies of the victim, corroborated by medical evidence and eyewitness accounts... clearly establishes that the accused intended to cause the death of the victim or at least acted with the knowledge that his actions were likely to cause her death," the court said.

