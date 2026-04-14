Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Man To 3 Years In Jail For Knife Attack Over Parking Dispute

Mumbai sessions court awards three-year jail term to man for knife attack following parking dispute in Vile Parle | File Image

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: A sessions court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to three years imprisonment for attacking a driver with a knife over a parking dispute in Vile Parle in 2021, while being under the influence of alcohol.

Incident triggered by parking dispute

As per the prosecution case, the accused, Ramchandra alias Raya Baburao Humbe, a local, had attacked Mohammad Shafi Bashir Ahemad following an altercation on August 5, 2021. The latter worked as a driver of a pick-up vehicle supplying drinking water bottles. He had parked his vehicle at the Sahar Road near the Cigarette Factory area.

It is claimed that at that time Humbe showed up in an intoxicated condition and objected to the parking of the vehicle. He then abused Ahemad and assaulted him, after which the latter and his peers reached out to the Vile Parle police and got a non-cognisable offence registered, said the prosecution.

Accused attacks complainant later

Later, at about 10.15 pm, when the complainant along with his friends was sitting on a footpath in front of Hotel Suba International, Humbe came there with a knife and attacked Ahemad for lodging the complaint, as per the prosecution. The victim's peers caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, it added.

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Court convicts based on witness testimonies

The court convicted Humbe on the basis of testimonies given by the eye witnesses. The judge, however, said that the injuries suffered by the complainant were of “simple nature” and also noted that there was no intention on part of the accused to murder the complainant. Hence, the court charged Humbe for causing hurt, instead of attempt to murder.

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