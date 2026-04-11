Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai court grants bail to IPS officer’s husband in multi-crore cheating cases | File Photo

Mumbai, April 11: The sessions court has granted bail to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s husband, Purushottam Chavan, arrested in connection with two cheating cases probed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

Chavan has been granted bail on the grounds of long incarceration and also said that even after custody of one year, the police have not recovered any property from him.

Allegations in first case

As per the case registered on January 30, 2025, Chavan, along with his associates, was booked for inducing investors to buy a flat at a lower price and had received from them more than Rs 24.78 crore in his bank account.

He allegedly prepared fake documents of the purchase of flats in their name through his associates and registered them in the Mudrank Registration Office of the Joint Secondary Registrar, Thane-5, and Parel and Sewree.

Second case details

In the second case, registered on January 31, 2025, Chavan and his associates assured the complainants of getting them plots under a government quota at a lower price.

Chavan had allegedly shown development right certificates of Pune and Thane Municipal Corporations, as well as a contract to supply T-shirts and hoodies to the Maharashtra Police Academy, and had received from them more than Rs 7.42 crore in his bank account.

Bail plea and prosecution’s objection

Chavan’s lawyer, Sandeep Karnik, moved bail pleas following rejection by a magistrate court, citing Chavan’s long incarceration. Karnik noted that Chavan secured bail in a separate Enforcement Directorate money laundering case. The prosecution opposed the plea, alleging the accused might tamper with evidence or dispose of property.

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Court observation

The sessions court, while granting him bail in both the cases, observed, “Even though the applicant was granted sufficient custody, the police were unable to recover any property from the applicant. Even though it appears that the applicant is having criminal antecedents, the same cannot be a ground to refuse bail if he is under incarceration for a long period of time,” the court said while granting Chavan bail in both the cases.

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