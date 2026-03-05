 Mumbai: Court Denies Bail To IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar's Husband, Purushottam Chavan, In ₹24.78 Crore Fraud
A metropolitan magistrate denied bail to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s husband, Purushottam Chavan, arrested by the EOW for allegedly cheating 20 people of ₹24.78 crore over state quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The court cited his influence, risk to victims, and potential witness tampering as reasons to keep him in custody.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate at the Esplanade court has refused to grant bail to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s husband, Purushottam Chavan, arrested in connection with a cheating case being probed by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Chavan was arrested by the EOW on May 20, 2025, for allegedly cheating around 20 people of Rs 24.78 crore on the pretext of selling them state government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane and Pune at concessional rates. Chavan’s lawyer moved a bail plea claiming that he had already been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in connection with a money-laundering case.

The defence said there was no need to keep him in custody and cited several medical ailments. The prosecution opposed the plea, stating the suspect had strong contacts with government authorities and could misuse liberty if released. Victims also objected to the bail plea. After considering the submissions and the apprehensions raised by the investigating officer, the court said the suspect was influential and could create problems for the victims if released on bail.

“There is every possibility that the accused may influence the witnesses and victims, which will create a hindrance in the way of prosecution,” the court said, adding that there was sufficient material on record indicating his involvement in the alleged crime.

