Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Maid, Lover To Life Imprisonment For Murder And Robbery Of Elderly Bandra Couple In 2018

The sessions court convicted two accused in the murder and robbery of an elderly couple found dead in their Bandra West apartment in June 2018 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The sessions court has convicted a maid and her lover of killing and robbing an elderly couple who lived alone in their apartment at Kokil Kunj Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra West in 2018. The court has sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Elderly Couple Found Dead In Apartment

As per the prosecution case, on June 21, 2018, the couple, Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani and his wife, Daya Nanik Makhijani, were found dead in their apartment by neighbours who managed to enter the flat through a window.

They found the couple dead, with Daya’s hands tied with an odhani and the other end of the same odhani around Nanak’s neck and face. The bedroom cupboard was open, and clothes and other articles were scattered around. The post-mortem examination revealed that the couple had died due to smothering and strangulation.

The incident came to light after one of the maids working in the society noticed that the couple had not collected the milk and newspapers left at their door. She later alerted the watchman and other residents. When repeated doorbell rings received no response, one of them managed to enter the flat through a kitchen window.

Maid And Lover Arrested In Nagpur

The case was registered at Khar police station, which managed to arrest the maid, Parvati Kishore Khaka, and her lover, Singhasan Mukut Ekka, from a train in Nagpur while they were waiting to travel to their native place in Odisha.

Khaka denied her role in the crime and claimed that she had been falsely implicated. She said she had left the house with the permission of her employers, the deceased couple, after receiving an emergency call from her family informing her that her mother was seriously ill. She claimed that she had called Ekka to take her home and denied the allegations that they had looted the couple’s belongings.

Gold Jewellery Recovered From Accused’s Bag

Prosecutor K. Y. Salunkhe, who examined 35 witnesses, pointed out that gold jewellery missing from the couple’s cupboard had been recovered from the accused’s bag.

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The court accepted the prosecution’s case and held Khaka and Ekka guilty, observing that, “If really, they were innocent then, they would have left the building by informing somebody or watchman. The accused No.1 Parvati even did not inform other maids about the fact of illness of her mother and her calling to accused No.2 for fetching her to native place at State of Orissa. Even no medical papers showing illness of her mother were placed on record. This conduct goes against her.”

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