Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 27-Year-Old Driver In 2020 Rape Case After Complainant Cites ‘Misunderstanding’

A Mumbai sessions court acquitted a 27-year-old driver after the complainant told the court that the case had arisen from a misunderstanding | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: In what is said to be one of the fastest trials, concluded in three days, a sessions court has acquitted a 27-year-old driver booked in 2020 for raping a woman after promising to marry her. The court acquitted him after the woman, in her testimony, said that the case was lodged due to a misunderstanding.

The trial against the man commenced on Tuesday, even though the charges were framed on February 5. The prosecution examined the victim on Tuesday. Three days later, on Friday, the court reserved the case for judgment and also delivered the order on the same day, acquitting the man.

Woman Says Case Was Filed Due To Misunderstanding

The victim had lodged the case with Shivaji Nagar police station on February 11, 2020, claiming that she had been in touch with the accused for three years. They were in a relationship and had decided to get married after she turned 18.

The woman, in her complaint, had claimed that on August 17, 2019, the accused took her to a room and subjected her to sexual assault on the promise of marriage, even after she refused. After that, he repeatedly sexually assaulted her until October 2019 and later refused to marry her.

The man was arrested on the basis of the complaint on February 11, 2020. He was released on bail only on May 2, 2020. The charge sheet in the case was filed a year later, in March 2021, while the charges were framed only in February this year.

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Court Acquits Accused After Testimony

However, during this week, after six years, when the woman came to court to testify, she told the court that the case was lodged due to a misunderstanding. With this, the court acquitted the man, observing that, "At the relevant time, complainant was major. It is her allegation that, accused kept forcibly physical relation with her by giving promise of marriage. But, when she entered into witness box, she denied all this fact and stated that, accused has not committed any wrong act with her. Due to misunderstanding, complaint came to be filed. She has not stated any single word against the accused."

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