Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Brother Over Property Dispute

Mumbai sessions court awards life term to man for fatal stabbing of brother in Govandi property row | File Image

Mumbai, March 23: The sessions court on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for stabbing his brother to death in June 2021 over a property dispute.

Family dispute over house ownership

As per the prosecution, the accused, Akram Qureshi, and his brother Aslam lived in a two-storey house in Lotus Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, with their respective families. The house was owned by their mother, who gifted it to Akram.

Frequent conflicts over property

Aslam’s wife Nasrin had claimed that the brothers would often fight over the house. She claimed that Akram, who occupied the first floor with his daughter, would ask them to vacate the ground floor.

After several arguments, in January 2021, it was decided that Akram would pay Rs 3 lakh to Aslam, after which they would vacate the house, Nasrin added. However, he was avoiding making the payment, she alleged.

Murder following altercation

On the night of June 15, 2021, Aslam went out for a walk after dinner. At that time, Akram approached him and began abusing him, said the prosecution. In a fit of rage, the latter stabbed Aslam in the stomach, and he succumbed en route to the hospital.

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Court cites motive and evidence

Akram denied having killed his brother during the trial, but he was identified by independent eyewitnesses. The court relied upon the evidence presented by the prosecution and said, “There were disputes between the brothers. Thus, the accused had a motive to commit the offence. The fact that he was carrying a knife with him at the time of the incident shows that he had come prepared.”

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