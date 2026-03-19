Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Accused In 2018 Banker Murder Case, Cites Trial Delay Role

Mumbai sessions court rejects bail plea in banker murder case, noting accused’s role in delaying trial | File Image

Mumbai, March 18: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of killing a senior banking executive, observing that he is also responsible for delay in trial.

Accused cites prolonged incarceration

Sarfaraz Shaikh had sought relief on the ground that he has been in jail for more than seven years and that there is no effective progress in the trial. He is accused of killing Siddharth Sanghvi in September 2018.

Court notes role in trial delays

The court said, “The accused had filed an application to decide if he was a juvenile on the day of the alleged incident. When the report came after a detailed inquiry, he requested for recording evidence in order to ascertain the report's merit.”

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The court further noted that while the trial is being conducted by a different lawyer, the bail plea has been filed by another lawyer. “The entire record shows that not only the prosecution but also the accused is equally responsible for the alleged delay,” read the order.

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